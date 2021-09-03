L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.74. 1,099,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,440. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,169 shares of company stock worth $71,385,966 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

