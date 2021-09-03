Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 655 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.43. The company had a trading volume of 258,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,110. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

