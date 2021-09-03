$245.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $245.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $238.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ECOL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.