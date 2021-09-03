BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce sales of $54.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.74 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $208.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 541,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.77. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $110.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,483 shares of company stock valued at $47,160,458 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $149,602,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

