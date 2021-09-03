BitDegree Hits Market Cap of $773,333.81 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $773,333.81 and approximately $204.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00789960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00046863 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

