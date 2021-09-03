Allan C. Silber Sells 28,245 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $59,596.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30.

NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 31,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

