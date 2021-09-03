J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 143,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

