Heidi Hagen Purchases 23,770 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $355.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.04.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

