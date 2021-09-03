Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 355 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $14,231.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

