Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,226. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

