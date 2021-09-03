Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) vs. Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 215.68%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Anglo American.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.75 $2.09 billion $1.25 17.32 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

