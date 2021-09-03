BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,832.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $2,832.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,897,118 coins and its circulating supply is 4,685,664 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.