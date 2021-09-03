Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $658,800. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

