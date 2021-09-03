Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 41,759,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,706,105. The company has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.