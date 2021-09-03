Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. 737,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

