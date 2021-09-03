Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $178.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “
- 7/23/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “
- 7/21/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $181.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
NASDAQ ASND traded down $9.92 on Friday, hitting $167.00. 427,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.73.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.