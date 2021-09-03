Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 352 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $43.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,085.43. 28,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,343. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,963.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,871.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James upped their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $214,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 36.7% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cable One by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

