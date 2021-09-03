Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 40,761 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

Shares of CRCT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $30.63. 330,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,871. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.