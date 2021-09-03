Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.06. 8,219,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average of $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.