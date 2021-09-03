Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $445.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

