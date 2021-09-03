Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

