Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 175,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,306. The company has a market cap of $454.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

