inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get inTEST alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.