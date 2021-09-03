Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $214.91. 4,355,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,099. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

