Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $18.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.45 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 252,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,039 shares of company stock valued at $25,460,682. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

