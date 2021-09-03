$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $247.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the highest is $252.59 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,174,980 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.05. 142,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

