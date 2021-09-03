Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.45. 1,107,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

