Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $820.19 or 0.01647797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $794,564.59 and $82.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00122159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.78 or 0.00787103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

