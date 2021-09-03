Fantom Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 96.2% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $538.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00122159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.78 or 0.00787103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

