Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 437 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. 6,847,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 298.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

