Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $834.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $851.86 million and the lowest is $813.84 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
