Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $834.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $851.86 million and the lowest is $813.84 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

