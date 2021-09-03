Digitex Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Digitex has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $2.10 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

