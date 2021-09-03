National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

EYE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

