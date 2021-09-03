Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

