Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $331.11. 224,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.44 and its 200 day moving average is $229.83. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $332.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

