Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MITEY. Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Shares of MITEY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,645. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.