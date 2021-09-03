Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 82,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.93. 6,469,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

