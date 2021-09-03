Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

