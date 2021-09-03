Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.49. 7,958,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

