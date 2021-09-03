Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 6,680 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $145.28. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

