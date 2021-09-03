Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,782. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

