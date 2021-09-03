Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $47,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.29. The stock had a trading volume of 327,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

