Gems (GEM) Tops One Day Volume of $4,615.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Gems has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $508,562.17 and approximately $4,615.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00121809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.00786093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

