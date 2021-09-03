BonusCloud Price Down 12.1% This Week (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $25,627.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00121809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.00786093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00046596 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

