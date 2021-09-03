Polker Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polker has traded up 107.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00066563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00155213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.19 or 0.07850205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,703.56 or 0.99914077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.00811283 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,305,067 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

