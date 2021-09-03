Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.96. 170,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,483. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

