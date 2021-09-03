$119.50 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $119.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.80 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 354,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,447. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

