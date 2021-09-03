$119.50 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $119.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.80 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 354,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,447. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.