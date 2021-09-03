The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,035.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

SAM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $562.51. 275,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,512. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $771.80 and a 200 day moving average of $997.46. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $555.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

