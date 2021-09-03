Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots stock remained flat at $$47.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 740,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,924. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.10.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

