Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.64

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 81690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

